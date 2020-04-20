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OLOGRAM-CHI HA COSTRUTIO LE PIRAMIDI
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3 views • April 20, 2020
Non ci hanno detto chi ha costruito le piramidi, ma esattamente il contrario,
ci hanno raccontato chi non le può avere costruite, e poi non ci hanno detto cosa hanno veramente trovato sulla Luna gli Astronauti.
Credits:
Batteria : Franco Bianco
Basso : Ologram
Chitarre : Ologram
Tastiere: Ologram
Voce testo e arrangiamento : Ologram
Mix Mastering by DingoLab - Ingo Peter Schwartz
"E allora gli Elohim chi erano, da dove venivano..."
"E allora Adamo ed Eva chi erano.. da dove venivano..."
"Cos'è poi la gloria non è più un mistero...una macchina volante in un simbolo sumero..."
ci hanno raccontato chi non le può avere costruite, e poi non ci hanno detto cosa hanno veramente trovato sulla Luna gli Astronauti.
Credits:
Batteria : Franco Bianco
Basso : Ologram
Chitarre : Ologram
Tastiere: Ologram
Voce testo e arrangiamento : Ologram
Mix Mastering by DingoLab - Ingo Peter Schwartz
"E allora gli Elohim chi erano, da dove venivano..."
"E allora Adamo ed Eva chi erano.. da dove venivano..."
"Cos'è poi la gloria non è più un mistero...una macchina volante in un simbolo sumero..."
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