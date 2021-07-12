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"NIBIRU SOLAR SYSTEM ARRIVES"!? THE FULL LENGTH SHAMAYIM SERIES BEST FOTAGES IN 1 VIDEO PART 1 (2021) NOW FREE but little donations help to finance bring forth videos fotages for you to awaken.
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275 views • July 12, 2021
u see u decide
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any more asleep be awakened accept the bible of YHUH CHRIST HAMASHIACH ..BE REPENTFULL BE CHANGED BORNE AGAIN BAPTIZED IN JESUS CHRIST YAHUSHUAH HAMASHIACH YHUH ALIMIGHTY NAME...THROUGH HIS 💕 LOVE MERCIE GRACE ARE U WE ALL MADE NEW CLENSED MADE NEW SIN FORGIVEN AMN.
BELIEVE KNOW THE GOSPEL BIBLE TORAH OF THE CREATOR EL ELYON YAH YAHUAH SHUA AMN.
SHALOM
BLESS U
PRAYERS WELCOME THANK U.
ANY DONATIONS THANK U FOR HELPING ME IN FUTURE HELP OTHERS IN NEED AMN.
BROTHER Byahn Rocoel
also 🔍 youtube or on odessy or brighteon
channels
Shamayim series
Ruach Rhema
Eliy Elyahone
donate to.
paypal.me/ELIYAHONE
share subscribe hold not silent !
any more asleep be awakened accept the bible of YHUH CHRIST HAMASHIACH ..BE REPENTFULL BE CHANGED BORNE AGAIN BAPTIZED IN JESUS CHRIST YAHUSHUAH HAMASHIACH YHUH ALIMIGHTY NAME...THROUGH HIS 💕 LOVE MERCIE GRACE ARE U WE ALL MADE NEW CLENSED MADE NEW SIN FORGIVEN AMN.
BELIEVE KNOW THE GOSPEL BIBLE TORAH OF THE CREATOR EL ELYON YAH YAHUAH SHUA AMN.
SHALOM
BLESS U
PRAYERS WELCOME THANK U.
ANY DONATIONS THANK U FOR HELPING ME IN FUTURE HELP OTHERS IN NEED AMN.
BROTHER Byahn Rocoel
also 🔍 youtube or on odessy or brighteon
channels
Shamayim series
Ruach Rhema
Eliy Elyahone
donate to.
paypal.me/ELIYAHONE
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