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Thoughts on the future of FREEDOM under Terra Carta. Great Reset Agenda21
UNtopia
UNtopia
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252 views • July 13, 2021
Firstly I must acknowledge a mistake. The launch date was 11.01.21 and not 21.01.21 as I said. Apologies.
While the world lives under a grand hypnotism of fear the future is being reshaped and unfortunately I fail to see where the people got a say in this matter. As every day passes a new rabbit hole opens to send us on a wild goose chase, and false messiahs hold our grasp in navel gazing echo chambers. Meanwhile factual events are happening, policies are being drafted and implemented. The future of freedom looks like an unknown reality, however, one thing I can guarantee is, it'll never be like any we've known in the past.

Terra Carta download link;
https://www.sustainable-markets.org/T...
Terra Carta Summarium;
https://www.sustainable-markets.org/T...
Link to announcement clip;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kx5v...
Keywords
freedomconstitutionglobalistsnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21agenda 30magna cartafreemasonsprince charleswefklaus schwabgreat reset
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