David Scorpio Discusses Crying Brian Davidson Herpes Russ Winter Reputation Wrecking Ball Jim Fetzer. SEE FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v71btka-victor-hugo-live-with-david-scorpio-the-world-notices-that-the-jewsa-is-not.html

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VICTOR-HUGO VACA II-

"I'm known as the 'Nostradamus of the Art World' because my paintings foreshadow events but It's not that I can see the future, it's that as an artist, I've met the people who forge our future." - Victor-Hugo Vaca II

Public Trust Plummets As Fake News Media Spreads Misinformation and Lies While Ignoring Prescient Eyewitness Observations from New York Born Hispanic-American Artist Who Lived Through The Chinese Coronavirus Pandemic Outbreak In China. Now stuck in the former Soviet Union as an American Refugee due to the Chinese Coronavirus shutting down all international flights the Nostradamus of the Art World, Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, shares modern art gonzo journalism with global citizens.

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If anyone would like to schedule a conversation with

Victor-Hugo Vaca II or if would like him to appear on their show please

contact him at [email protected]

Victor-Hugo Vaca II links for his podcast channels on Rumble and BitChute

can be found at https://victorhugocollection.com/

To purchase The Victor-Hugo Collection contact

The William DeBilzan Gallery William DeBilzan Art Gallery Delray Beach Florida

561-266 2090 [email protected]