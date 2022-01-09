© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kazakhstan has WON! Within the space of 24 hours. DON'T BELIEVE THE MSM!
Follow
2
Share
Report
634 views • January 09, 2022
The people of Kazakhstan has had enough! No vaccines! No vax pass! No stupid QR codes! They could no longer withdrawal money from bank and this started the uprising!
Video segment starts 8mins 36secs in:
https://rumble.com/vs6m7p-1.8.22-enormous-pressure-applied-on-all-huge-wins-worldwide-keep-the-faith-.html
Video segment starts 8mins 36secs in:
https://rumble.com/vs6m7p-1.8.22-enormous-pressure-applied-on-all-huge-wins-worldwide-keep-the-faith-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.