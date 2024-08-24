The Experimental Vaccines and the EXTERMINATION of the World population

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In March of 2020 the World Hell Organisation declared the Covid-19 virus outbreak as a global pandemic.
Within less than one year, an experimental vaccine(bioweapon) was distributed to the whole world for everyone to take.
In what will never be understood, the global masses eagerly lined up for this so called vaccine despite zero safety tests.
Many people who saw the dangers of the new experimental MRNA technology tried to raise alarms but were silenced, mocked and shamed.
3 and a half years on, it is quite clear that people who took these shots are being exterminated.
By design, the distractions are aplenty, however people are dying more than ever.
The cover up by government and media is real
But the most amazing thing is, it appears barely anyone seems to care.
A special thanks to Covid-BC(TELEGRAM), and Hello Dave for their tireless work in capturing many of these deaths on Facebook.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/