Warn now that fallen angels attaching own horcrux spirit with human & animal spirits to make hybrids

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2024). In Project Surrogate, the "Twilight Saga" "fake ascended masters" "fake aliens" "children's adrenochrome blood-drinking" fallen angel vampires are attaching their own horcrux spirit with New Age Wicca witch occult necromancy spirit guide channeling spiritualist demon-possessed witch servant humans & animals’ soul fragments, in order to create the Western feminist nations' 33.3% population of hybrids. Warn all your church donators, or else, go join Satan Lucifer already! Satan Lucifer is using his “snake in the Garden of Eden” Anu of the Anunnaki’s descendants Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens to take the lower fallen angel fake aliens’ spirits, and cutting them up to horcrux pieces, and connecting them to animal spirits, and creating nephilim & chimera super soldier hybrid offspring, so that they have fallen angel New Age psychic powers of telepathy & telekinesis & transmutation & clairvoyance & opening wormhole portals & other powers to weaponize them against us real Christians and God, as Satan Lucifer’s new “homo-satanis” specie assassins & New Age occult spiritualist necromancy spirit guide channeler witches. Satan Lucifer knows he is outnumbered 2 to 1 by God’s holy angels, so he is creating an army of nephilim hybrids made from horcrux spirit pieces of fallen angels & humans & animals of Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch necromancy spirit guide channeling uberman soldiers who hate the Almighty Holy Creator God & Christians. The AntiChrist will be a “snake in the Garden of Eden” Anu of the Anunnaki’s descendant Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elite with a horcrux spirit of Satan, because the devil imitates everything God does and God incarnating into Jesus Christ. If you are Satan Lucifer’s Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dresser androgynous transgender freak” fake Christian or Satan Lucifer’s Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastor, then you need to insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer & God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to you in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for yourself from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, so that you can sabotage God’s truths and destroy our real Christians’ ministries and cover-up your fake god Satan Lucifer and mislead millions of people to hell & false realities & false understandings & false complacencies & false political/social solutions. The worst sly conniving fake Christians are those who pretend that they do not have the Holy Spirit's discernment of the truth, in order to use that as an excuse to remain silent to condone all the evils. They are also the tens of thousands of fake Christians and every single pastor, who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of assassins & world elites & their militaries & their governments & their space fleets & Draco Empire & fallen angels & Satan Lucifer, in order to protect them and their families and the human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and the women & children.













