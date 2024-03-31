Here are 3+ [ N A T U R A L ] Tips to Stay Healthy - Eye Redness, Bags Under Your Eyes, Iron Deficiency, High Acidity - Dr. Troy Spurrill

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









Dr. Troy Spurrill is the founder and CEO of Synapse Center for Health and Healing. He started Synapse over 26 years ago with a vision to bring an integrative approach to healthcare through functional medicine, making Synapse an internationally known center for true health.

He received a Bachelor’s of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Manitoba, and a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University. He has extensive training in Functional Neurology, Nutrition, and Applied Kinesiology. Dr. Troy is an author and international lecturer on wellness and brain based healing.

Dr. Troy Spurrill

WEBSITE: www.officialsynapse.com









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/









-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 3c84e67152f56201







