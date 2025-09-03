Venezuela accuses US of sharing AI-generated fake military video

Venezuela blasts Donald Trump for promoting a fake, AI-generated video of a supposed US military operation, accusing Washington of fueling lies and tension.

Venezuelan Information Minister Freddy Nanez accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of misleading President Donald Trump by presenting him with an AI-generated video that was later shared by Trump and the official White House account as evidence of a US military operation in the Caribbean against drug traffickers.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Nanez shared an analysis of the video, highlighting several indicators of fabrication. He noted that the ship explosion resembled “simplistic cartoon animation,” the water lacked realism, and “motion distortions” along with missing details revealed the footage was artificially generated to deceive viewers.

"It seems that Marco Rubio continues to lie to his president: after cornering him, he now presents an AI video as 'proof' (which has already been confirmed) ... Stop inciting war and trying to stain the hands of President Donald Trump with blood," Nanez said on Telegram.

He also called on Washington to “stop trying to tarnish the president’s reputation” with fabricated content that, he warned, could trigger a dangerous escalation.

On his part, Venezuelan lawmaker Gilbert Jimenez told RIA Novosti that the US account of a vessel being destroyed was dubious, noting it was unlikely that traffickers would attempt to move cargo through the Caribbean while US forces were active in the area. He argued that the report served as a pretext for aggression against Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro has previously accused Rubio of steering White House policy on Caracas and trying to push Donald Trump toward a military confrontation with Venezuela. Caracas has consistently maintained that US naval deployments in the Caribbean were not tied to counter-narcotics operations but are instead aimed at exerting pressure on the country.

Continued @https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/venezuela-accuses-us-of-sharing-ai-generated-fake-military-v

