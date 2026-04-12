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Book Of Mormon Grace vs. Christianity's Grace
Book Of Mormon
Book Of Mormon
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There is much said about being saved by grace through faith (and as Martin Luther added the word "ALONE"). He was so incensed about the subject that he tore the Book of James out his Bible. Here is what James said that caused ML to flip-out:

James 2:18
Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works.

James 2:20
But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?

James 2:26
For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also. 

Thank Christ for the Book of Mormon that makes plain a precious truth about the subject. It was a doctrinal precept so essential that Christ made sure it was the very last one given in the BOM. Above is a chiasm chart borrowed from RestoredGospel.com that breaks down how grace is applied.

See Christ's final words in the BOM that covers this subject:

Moroni 10:32-33
Yea, come unto Christ, and be perfected in him, and deny yourselves of all ungodliness; and if ye shall deny yourselves of all ungodliness, and love God with all your might, mind and strength, then is his grace sufficient for you, that by his grace ye may be perfect in Christ; and if by the grace of God ye are perfect in Christ, ye can in nowise deny the power of God.
And again, if ye by the grace of God are perfect in Christ, and deny not his power, then are ye sanctified in Christ by the grace of God, through the shedding of the blood of Christ, which is in the covenant of the Father unto the remission of your sins, that ye become holy, without spot.

The "Works" that the BOM makes plain are repentance.

Keywords
biblegentilesjoseph smithmormonhouse of israelbook of mormonldschurch of christchurch of jesus christ of latter-day saintsrldscommunity of christlamanitesoliver cowderybook of commandments
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