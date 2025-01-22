"Canada's Future: Navigating Trump Tariffs, Election, & Geopolitics - Grant Abraham Interview"

Join us on Maverick News for an exclusive interview with Grant Abraham, the leader of the United Party of Canada. In this in-depth discussion, we tackle some of the most pressing issues facing Canada today:





Trump Tariffs: How will potential tariffs from the U.S. under Donald Trump's administration impact the Canadian economy? We explore the implications for trade, jobs, and the overall economic landscape.

Canadian Election: With the election on the horizon, what are the key strategies and policies the United Party plans to push forward? Grant Abraham shares insights on the party's vision for Canada's future governance.

World Geopolitics: The shifting sands of global politics and how they affect Canada's international relations, security, and position in the world stage are critically analyzed. From NATO commitments to trade agreements, we look at what changes are on the horizon.





This interview is a must-watch for anyone interested in the trajectory of Canadian politics, economics, and foreign policy. Whether you're a voter, an economist, or simply a concerned citizen, tune in to understand how these complex issues intertwine to shape Canada's future.





Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe to Maverick News for more thought-provoking discussions and updates on Canadian politics and beyond.





#CanadaPolitics #TrumpTariffs #CanadianElection #Geopolitics #UnitedPartyCanada #GrantAbraham #MaverickNews