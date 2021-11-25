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"The Midnight Hour...It's Time To Say To The Foolish, "NO! I Can't Let You Have My Oil! Go Get Your Own!!"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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101 views • November 25, 2021
The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Virgins
Matt 25:1-13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2025%3A1-13&;version=NKJV

OUR WEB SITE: The Abomination Of Desolation & The Mark Of The Beast, The CV Vax IS The Mark!!
https://www.teamjesus222.com/the-abominaton-of-desolation-the-mark
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IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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