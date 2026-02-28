BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
What's New about Calvinism? with Rob Congdon
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
2 views • 1 day ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-s-new-about-calvinism-rob-congdon-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. It’s great to have you along. In today’s program, Tom wraps up a two-part series with guest Rob Congdon as they address the topic: What’s New with Calvinism? Here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. My guest for our second part of this series is Robert Congdon. He’s the founder of Congdon Ministries International, CMI, and it’s a ministry, as we mentioned last week, that has sought to assist local churches, earlier in Great Britain and particularly in the US, but now he’s expanded the work to include other countries. And, as I mentioned, a primary focus of CMI is dealing with the defense of dispensationalism, premillennialism, and we talked last week about the importance of biblical hermeneutics – how anyone who reads the Bible and wants to know what God is saying…we have two other terms, “exegesis” and “eisegesis.” Well, eisegesis is when we approach the Scriptures with what we want it to say, or imposing our own ideas on it, whereas exegesis is trying to figure out what God is saying, and that’s the heart of CMI. And, Rob, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Video Posting


