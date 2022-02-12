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Teaching our children how to overcome #Adversity is one of the most important life lessons WE can offer our kidZ.
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0 view • February 12, 2022
Teaching our children how to overcome #Adversity is one of the most important life lessons WE can offer our kidZ.
Sadly for @djokernole he had to learn the hard way. Growing up in #Serbia and witnessing the bombing of his homeland killing over 5000 innocent civilians is something no child should 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓 have to experience.
Pain comes in various forms and it has the potential to either RUIN You or #Empower You. It just depends on how You choose to respond.
I invite You all to utilize our current global experience for the sake of #SelfEmpowerment over the Destruction of self or others 👊
Sadly for @djokernole he had to learn the hard way. Growing up in #Serbia and witnessing the bombing of his homeland killing over 5000 innocent civilians is something no child should 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒓 have to experience.
Pain comes in various forms and it has the potential to either RUIN You or #Empower You. It just depends on how You choose to respond.
I invite You all to utilize our current global experience for the sake of #SelfEmpowerment over the Destruction of self or others 👊
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