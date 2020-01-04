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The Deadline Approaches - Original Music
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11 views • January 04, 2020
This song started out as an improvisation on my Deering maple blossom banjo. Later I added a few percussion tracks with my Roland Handsonic. I also added a zither track via swar plug and my midi guitar. About midway through the song I added an electric guitar track on my Paul Reed Smith hollowbody 1. Overall the fast paced nature of the song reminded me of someone trying to beat a deadline. Thanks for listening :-). #banjo
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