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Project Veritas exposes hypocrisy behind the Johnson and Johnson vaccine program
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114 views • September 29, 2021
Two alleged Johnson & Johnson employees candidly talk about the not-so-pretty truths
about the COVID vaccine they are working to deliver to the world. Yours truly comments.
References
https://rumble.com/vn1ks9-project-veritas-exposes-covid-vaccine-part-3-kids-shouldnt-get-a-f-covid-va.html
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/gkzzzkai
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/dydkeinj
Social media links
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
about the COVID vaccine they are working to deliver to the world. Yours truly comments.
References
https://rumble.com/vn1ks9-project-veritas-exposes-covid-vaccine-part-3-kids-shouldnt-get-a-f-covid-va.html
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/gkzzzkai
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/dydkeinj
Social media links
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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