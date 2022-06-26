This is how the territory of the Azot Plant in Severodonetsk looks from a Bird's-Eye View. 062622

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This is how the territory of the Azot plant in Severodonetsk looks from a bird's-eye view.
The video from the copter was taken by the Zvezda TV channel.
On the eve of the enterprise came under the full control of the military of the LPR and Russia, although militants may still be hiding in the industrial zone.