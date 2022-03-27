3.27.22 Patriot Streetfighter Emergency Broadcast Postponed 1 Week For Legal And Security Measures

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It is beyond explosive. It IS HORRIFIC!!
Dr Bryan Ardis will disclosure the horrific and shocking TRUTH about CV-19, The Jab and Remdesivir that has put him at the top of the Cabal Kill List. DO NOT MISS the most important Patriot Streetfighter Broadcast to date.