Serpent Seed and the Seed War (VIDEO) - Part 5 - WHERE IS ISRAEL?
Cleansing The Bloodline
Cleansing The Bloodline
432 views • 6 months ago

A teaching about True Israel scattered to the "4 corners of the earth" after their captivity in 722 BC by Assyria. This teaching revealing multitudes of scriptures and current statistics that do not align with the Jews of modern day Israel, and misconceptions taught in the Body of Christ that are repeated, but found nowhere in scripture.

Disclaimer: the images used in this video are taken from the internet and are not endorsing any of the books or websites shown on images (other than my own).

For more, get the book: ROOTS OF INIQUITY purchase the book

Visit my website: www.cleansingthebloodline.com

The Sequel to The Fall of the Cabal

https://rumble.com/v1rgay2-the-sequel-to-the-fall-of-the-cabal-part-1-the-birth-of-the-cabal.html


biblejesustruthjewssynagogue of satanbloodlinestrue israellost 10 tribesnot replacement theologyroots of iniquity
