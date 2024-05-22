Create New Account
The Real Agenda behind the WHO Agreement and IHR - 3 Minutes with James Roguski
Published 19 hours ago

Beginning on May 27th the World Health Assembly still is set to vote on a new Pandemic Agreement and Amendments to the International Health Regulations. James Roguski shares an important update on the larger agenda behind the WHO and encourages everybody to do their own research.

Keywords
whoihrwho-pandemictreaty

