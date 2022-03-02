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The Occult History of the Third Reich [1991 - Dave Fitton]
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31 views • March 02, 2022
https://tubitv.com/series/3636/occult-history-of-the-third-reich
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Occult_History_of_the_Third_Reich
This four-part documentary explores the occult influences and mystical iconography surrounding Adolf Hitler's rise to power in Nazi Germany.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Occult_History_of_the_Third_Reich
This four-part documentary explores the occult influences and mystical iconography surrounding Adolf Hitler's rise to power in Nazi Germany.
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