Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It is them - USA - or us - China. Spoken by a Chinese Military General. The plan is to use a bio weapon to kill 100-200 million Americans, then invade and take our land and country.
159 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 19 hours ago |

That is some pretty tough talk from a Military General.

Now if you would like to have a good time before the Chinese continue to try to kill us, and then take our land,  you could come visit Colombia and more specifically Medellin. Medellin is modern and safe.  Check out our web site:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

Come on down !  Or come on up depending where you are in the world !

Keywords
chinawartakeover

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket