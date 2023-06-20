It is them - USA - or us - China. Spoken by a Chinese Military General. The plan is to use a bio weapon to kill 100-200 million Americans, then invade and take our land and country.

That is some pretty tough talk from a Military General.
Now if you would like to have a good time before the Chinese continue to try to kill us, and then take our land, you could come visit Colombia and more specifically Medellin. Medellin is modern and safe. Check out our web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
Come on down ! Or come on up depending where you are in the world !
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.