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1. Masks- SHOULD YOU WEAR A MASK
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44 views • May 29, 2020
www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
There is ZERO conclusive evidence provided by the CDC that supports healthy or "asymptomatic" individuals wearing a mask prevents the spread of illness.
PLEASE GO HERE FOR INFO to write to your representatives. Share this video EVERYWHERE, thank you!!
You are not going to believe (Well, maybe you will) what I uncovered.
BREATHING is your right, protected by LAW. (Are we really even having this conversation?!?)
You do know wearing a mask leads to oxygen deprivation, don't you?
AND it INCREASES your risk of infection!
And there are no conclusive studies that show wearing a mask if you're healthy prevents illness.
There is ZERO conclusive evidence provided by the CDC that supports healthy or "asymptomatic" individuals wearing a mask prevents the spread of illness.
PLEASE GO HERE FOR INFO to write to your representatives. Share this video EVERYWHERE, thank you!!
You are not going to believe (Well, maybe you will) what I uncovered.
BREATHING is your right, protected by LAW. (Are we really even having this conversation?!?)
You do know wearing a mask leads to oxygen deprivation, don't you?
AND it INCREASES your risk of infection!
And there are no conclusive studies that show wearing a mask if you're healthy prevents illness.
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