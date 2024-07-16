CHAOS IN BANGLADESH! Took Students to Bldg, threw them off, and few escape alive - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHAOS IN BANGLADESH!
From our subscriber Zain:
Here's another video of a few minutes ago. The pro-government Chattra League goons took some protesting students to a building, tortured them and then threw them from the multistorey building.
Cynthia... I have 5 videos waiting. Part 2 is slow to post, it's most horrible with students falling to their deaths.