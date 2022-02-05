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Naturopathic Doctor Explains What The Jabs Are Doing To You
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362 views • February 05, 2022
Naturopathic Doctor Explains What The Jabs Are Doing To You
Very good video, I believe you are spot on. Just add to it the Graphene oxide, spike proteins and other poisons, nano particles and 5G relativity and we have a full picture.
“Enjoy your slow and painful V'Axe death - denial is very Strong in the Narcistic Stupid Sheeple - you'll be in a Hospital bed dying from V'Axe induced ill health like Cancer or HIV and thanking your lucky stars it wasn't Covid - you are the Goyim (cattle in Hebrew) that they are culling!' - MufferMAC
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IrWYMc7v4iJk/
Very good video, I believe you are spot on. Just add to it the Graphene oxide, spike proteins and other poisons, nano particles and 5G relativity and we have a full picture.
“Enjoy your slow and painful V'Axe death - denial is very Strong in the Narcistic Stupid Sheeple - you'll be in a Hospital bed dying from V'Axe induced ill health like Cancer or HIV and thanking your lucky stars it wasn't Covid - you are the Goyim (cattle in Hebrew) that they are culling!' - MufferMAC
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IrWYMc7v4iJk/
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