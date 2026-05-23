More Powerful than Nuclear-Powered UUV Poseidon and SARMAT: RUSSIA received a New 'Doomsday Weapon'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As you may remember, in early November 2025, Putin presented state awards to Russian engineers and scientists who participated in the creation of such unique weapons systems as the 'Burevestnik' cruise missile, the 'Sarmat' intercontinental ballistic missile, the 'Avangard' hypersonic glide vehicle, and the 'Poseidon' nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. It is noteworthy that back then, during the award ceremony, Putin made a statement that shocked the whole world. ..................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!