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Proverbs Protect Your Narrow Path - Proverbs 6:22 (NIV)
22 When you walk, they will guide you;
when you sleep, they will watch over you;
when you awake, they will speak to you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Whether you are asleep, awake, or active,
the wisdom you have gleaned will safeguard you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8htjtj
#walk #guide #sleep #watch_over #watch #awake #speak