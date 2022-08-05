233) Indignação popular - Genocídio global (revelado)

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Crédito ao Stew Peters Network | Agosto 04, 2022 | Experimental Vaxx Rollout Of The Flu, Monkeypox, And Ebola Set To Deploy: https://rumble.com/v1ese9f-experimental-vaxx-rollout-of-the-flu-monkeypox-and-ebola-set-to-deploy.html
Avisos:
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche - vacinas crianças = "sentença de morte"? https://www.bitchute.com/video/GxR0vxXZVSu8/
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - As vacinas COVID provocam a auto-destruição do sistema imunitário: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENyLteEVx39t/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/