Alex Jones Live - The 1st Trump Admin Was One Of The Cleanest - His 2nd Admin Is Hands Down The Most Corrupt, Surpassing The Looting By U.S. Grant - 6-11-2026

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EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump Lawyer Robert Barnes Gives Painful Analysis!
➤The 1st Trump Admin Was One Of The Cleanest In History
➤The 2nd Admin Is Hands Down The Most Corrupt In US History, Even Surpassing The Legendary Looting Of Ulysses S. Grant
➤There Are 2 Key Questions That Must Be Asked: Why Has President Trump's Behavior Changed So Radically From 8 Years Ago, And Does The Admin Understand The Democrats- That Are Currently Set To Win The Midterms- Are Going To Have A Field Day Coming After Trump & His Inner Circle Because They're Not Even Trying To Hide The Record-Level Looting?
THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!