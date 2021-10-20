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**AN EVIL PLAN – AGENDA 21 ** - This is Good Versus Evil, and the Prize is Earth - Davidson – 20/Oct/2021
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388 views • October 20, 2021
** An Evil Plan - Agenda 21
- Suspicious Observers, Ben Davidson – 20/Oct/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPaBUSTED7Q
-- Comments:
• This may be good vs. evil, but the price is not earth, the price is humanity.
• It is difficult to deny a 'theory' when they openly published the argument and their plan and vision of 'our' future in Klaus's 'essay' (his description) 'COVID 19-The Great Reset'. Welcome to servitude.
• ... IT'S NOT POLITICS, WHEN IT'S TRUTH
• Good vs evil indeed. Glad to have the critical thinkers banding together.
• "Politics" is often used to describe a very hard pill to swallow. Appreciate all you do, and this community. Remember to stock up on everything folks, prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
• You probably hear this a lot, but THANK YOU BEN for being a beacon of truth through all of this. Eyes open, no fear!
• When I hear you mention Agenda 21 and Good vs Evil, it only gives you MORE credibility.
• Unfortunately, many people do not understand that politics is crucial to each of us, our freedom, ability to choose our life's path, select what medicines we will accept, all of this is politics and it permeates every single aspect of our lives: it is time to get political people.
• It's a build back "better" plan for TPTB not so much for everyone else.
• I am so happy to hear your rant about agenda 21 praise God brother Ben ..... Extremely great big happy face X144ooo
• Tell it like it is NO SUGAR COATING!!!! That is what we like about you Ben "NO FEAR"!!!!
• You often talk about ways our civilization could end from a blast from outer space. I'm happy that you are addressing the blast that could end our civilization from within.
• They're working their Plan. The Sheeple's acquiescence and compliance are forwarding their Plan. Obeying the dictates of those who want you dead. Beyond unbelievable. Thank you.
• I’m proud of you! that need to be said! Everybody keep sweeping it under the rug
• If they're are not projecting then they are disguising bad as good and or out right lying or reversing! Evil Is As Evil Does! While Blatantly obvious, so many still asleep! History shows us it only takes 3 percent of good to fight and win against evil! Lets Go Brandon!!!
• “Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day.”
• I kept this agenda 21 map on my desktop for years waiting for it to come to fruition. Here we are. Gulp.
• " This is plainly NOT politics, this is good versus evil, and the prize is Earth " -- Ben Davidson . You're a fuc*in badass, Ben! Please keep up the good work, this planet needs you.
• 100% on point with your politics Ben! It is good vs. evil.
• Excellent political commentary, let’s go Brandon
• A STANDING OVATION FOR YOU! Ben sir your are a true beacon ..shine that light my brother Eyes open ,NO fear..BE safe
• I would ignore those asking you to keep politics out of your updates. It's not like most of us want anything to do with the political games being played. There is no choice. We must be active and informed Citizens and defend our Nation from threats presented within and without. Those we trusted to defend our Freedoms have betrayed that trust, and must be held accountable. Regardless of party and for the good of the Republic.
• The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world it didn’t exist. Thus; Most will see no evil in this evil plan. Great Day Observers, Txs Ben
• I've been sounding the alarm on the desired (for 'them') 'caste system' for sometime. China is NOT the only problem with the slavery/caste issues folks (and STRONGLY inclined to bring it to the States),.....India is right here with them.
• Back in 2000, I went to a seminar called, The Prophecy Club. Well they had copies of data where they did this. I wish to God I still had those copies of the great corral. God bless for telling truth
• The battle for Earth...and humanity. We're in the fight of our lives...and most don't even know it.
• No problem with you expressing your distaste with the political landscape!
• I can’t believe how many people are blind to it.
• Thanks for speaking up. Setting a good example for freedom and good over evil.
• Quote from Martin Luther King Jr .... There come a time when one must take a position that is nether safe, nor political, nor popular, but because his conscience tells him it is right....A True American Hero for Freedom...
• You are 100% right. The time to expose this evil is NOW its coming for the children next.
• I'm glad you put the second elephant in the room, out front. Putting heads in the sand and pretending were not heading down a path thats destructive to free citizens, needs to be brought to the sleeping masses attention. The people running it certainly do not have the common man's best interests in mind.
• Freedom over tyranny is ours. All we have to do is step up and claim it.
• It's not politics. It's the truth. Open your eyes look what's happening. Make sense
- Suspicious Observers, Ben Davidson – 20/Oct/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPaBUSTED7Q
-- Comments:
• This may be good vs. evil, but the price is not earth, the price is humanity.
• It is difficult to deny a 'theory' when they openly published the argument and their plan and vision of 'our' future in Klaus's 'essay' (his description) 'COVID 19-The Great Reset'. Welcome to servitude.
• ... IT'S NOT POLITICS, WHEN IT'S TRUTH
• Good vs evil indeed. Glad to have the critical thinkers banding together.
• "Politics" is often used to describe a very hard pill to swallow. Appreciate all you do, and this community. Remember to stock up on everything folks, prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
• You probably hear this a lot, but THANK YOU BEN for being a beacon of truth through all of this. Eyes open, no fear!
• When I hear you mention Agenda 21 and Good vs Evil, it only gives you MORE credibility.
• Unfortunately, many people do not understand that politics is crucial to each of us, our freedom, ability to choose our life's path, select what medicines we will accept, all of this is politics and it permeates every single aspect of our lives: it is time to get political people.
• It's a build back "better" plan for TPTB not so much for everyone else.
• I am so happy to hear your rant about agenda 21 praise God brother Ben ..... Extremely great big happy face X144ooo
• Tell it like it is NO SUGAR COATING!!!! That is what we like about you Ben "NO FEAR"!!!!
• You often talk about ways our civilization could end from a blast from outer space. I'm happy that you are addressing the blast that could end our civilization from within.
• They're working their Plan. The Sheeple's acquiescence and compliance are forwarding their Plan. Obeying the dictates of those who want you dead. Beyond unbelievable. Thank you.
• I’m proud of you! that need to be said! Everybody keep sweeping it under the rug
• If they're are not projecting then they are disguising bad as good and or out right lying or reversing! Evil Is As Evil Does! While Blatantly obvious, so many still asleep! History shows us it only takes 3 percent of good to fight and win against evil! Lets Go Brandon!!!
• “Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day.”
• I kept this agenda 21 map on my desktop for years waiting for it to come to fruition. Here we are. Gulp.
• " This is plainly NOT politics, this is good versus evil, and the prize is Earth " -- Ben Davidson . You're a fuc*in badass, Ben! Please keep up the good work, this planet needs you.
• 100% on point with your politics Ben! It is good vs. evil.
• Excellent political commentary, let’s go Brandon
• A STANDING OVATION FOR YOU! Ben sir your are a true beacon ..shine that light my brother Eyes open ,NO fear..BE safe
• I would ignore those asking you to keep politics out of your updates. It's not like most of us want anything to do with the political games being played. There is no choice. We must be active and informed Citizens and defend our Nation from threats presented within and without. Those we trusted to defend our Freedoms have betrayed that trust, and must be held accountable. Regardless of party and for the good of the Republic.
• The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world it didn’t exist. Thus; Most will see no evil in this evil plan. Great Day Observers, Txs Ben
• I've been sounding the alarm on the desired (for 'them') 'caste system' for sometime. China is NOT the only problem with the slavery/caste issues folks (and STRONGLY inclined to bring it to the States),.....India is right here with them.
• Back in 2000, I went to a seminar called, The Prophecy Club. Well they had copies of data where they did this. I wish to God I still had those copies of the great corral. God bless for telling truth
• The battle for Earth...and humanity. We're in the fight of our lives...and most don't even know it.
• No problem with you expressing your distaste with the political landscape!
• I can’t believe how many people are blind to it.
• Thanks for speaking up. Setting a good example for freedom and good over evil.
• Quote from Martin Luther King Jr .... There come a time when one must take a position that is nether safe, nor political, nor popular, but because his conscience tells him it is right....A True American Hero for Freedom...
• You are 100% right. The time to expose this evil is NOW its coming for the children next.
• I'm glad you put the second elephant in the room, out front. Putting heads in the sand and pretending were not heading down a path thats destructive to free citizens, needs to be brought to the sleeping masses attention. The people running it certainly do not have the common man's best interests in mind.
• Freedom over tyranny is ours. All we have to do is step up and claim it.
• It's not politics. It's the truth. Open your eyes look what's happening. Make sense
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