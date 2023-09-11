Create New Account
Burning Man Is Moloch!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday

What if Burning Man is merely worship of Moloch from ancient Babylon? Why did the Satan require the deaths of the innocent in Babylon and at Burning Man? What does God require? Why does Burning Man sound like the Fifth Seal? Why does it matter to us today?

bible prophecyrevelationmolochburning man7 seals

