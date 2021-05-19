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THE PURGE
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10 views • May 19, 2021
Eze 20:37 And I will cause you to pass under the rod, and I will bring you into the bond of the covenant:
Eze 20:38 And I will purge out from among you the rebels, and them that transgress against me: I will bring them forth out of the country where they sojourn, and they shall not enter into the land of Israel: and ye shall know that I am the LORD.
Dan 12:10 Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.
The True Children of Israel throughout the four corners of the earth of which The Most High has been waking up along with those remnant of the Gentiles that are chosen by Christ as well to his salvation. Living in the time of prophecy. Be encouraged and stay strong in Christ. Bless you.
If you don't know Christ then Repent of sins, turn to him, while there is still time.
Read Acts 2:38.
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
Eze 20:38 And I will purge out from among you the rebels, and them that transgress against me: I will bring them forth out of the country where they sojourn, and they shall not enter into the land of Israel: and ye shall know that I am the LORD.
Dan 12:10 Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.
The True Children of Israel throughout the four corners of the earth of which The Most High has been waking up along with those remnant of the Gentiles that are chosen by Christ as well to his salvation. Living in the time of prophecy. Be encouraged and stay strong in Christ. Bless you.
If you don't know Christ then Repent of sins, turn to him, while there is still time.
Read Acts 2:38.
Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
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