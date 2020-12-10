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HONEST EXPERTS ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU! VACCINES, LOCKDOWNS, MASKS & MORE
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68 views • December 10, 2020
HONEST EXPERTS ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU! VACCINES, LOCKDOWNS, MASKS & MORE
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99freemind/
Quote ,, Governments regard their own citizens as their main enemy, and they have to be - protect themselves. That's why you have state secret laws. Citizens are not supposed to know what their government is doing to them. Noam Chomsky
Credits ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/99freemind/
Quote ,, Governments regard their own citizens as their main enemy, and they have to be - protect themselves. That's why you have state secret laws. Citizens are not supposed to know what their government is doing to them. Noam Chomsky
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