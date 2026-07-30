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The Rubber Stamp Is Dead – Accountability Is Here
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The establishment spent decades telling you how things work with polite language and tailored suits, while quietly shipping your town's manufacturing plant overseas. Then came the disruption.


Kristy Allen breaks down the accountability revolution unfolding before our eyes. President Trump has declared that any executive document signed with Joe Biden's mechanical auto pen is null and void—terminated, of no legal effect. For four years, staff ran around Washington with a robot pen signing federal directives while the mainstream media told us nothing to see here. The curtain is pulled back. The era of unelected staffers running the country behind a rubber stamp is over.


Anthony Fauci was finally forced under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The man who was on every television screen telling you how to live your life—closing businesses, masking kids, insisting taxpayer dollars didn't fund gain-of-function research—pleaded the Fifth over 111 times. The same Fauci who received a preemptive blanket pardon from Joe Biden. The same Fauci who Anna Paulina Luna is now calling on state attorneys general to bring charges against for crimes against humanity.


Representative Buddy Carter introduced the Eric Adams Act—holding sanctuary city mayors criminally responsible for shielding illegal immigrants who commit serious crimes, up to seven years in federal prison. Representative Keith Self introduced the Privacy Act—your Fourth Amendment right to privacy does not disappear because someone invented AI cameras. If law enforcement wants to track where you drive every single day, get a warrant.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



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