Kimber R7 Mako: You Know What is Reputation?

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DeSantis Slim-Tuk Holsters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWDnvCpagfE
Mossberg MC2sc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SRbHlBD-wA
Kimber R7 Mako
https://www.r7mako.com/
Pistol Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing
Why Left Hand Carry?
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/93d13afe-08b8-4ae5-994f-ecf0023e9faa
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Why Striker Fired Triggers Suck
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d336ee20-4a8e-471b-9b02-0c326c31dda7
Shield Sights RMSc/SMSc
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/abd76279-a093-4c41-b688-6a4f96358d91
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO
GWrap
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2b08fd0d-c956-4d55-ac61-0216e19f2543
Gain of Function
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/40d1473a-4df1-439c-aa68-f9d6b14e37f7
Bloody Hands Test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8gqMRrV8aM
MantisX10 Elite Training Aid
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&;ti=964145&pw=286681
AmbGun Kimber Proposal and Video Outline
https://www.signalcliff.com/ambidextral-pistol/kimber-r7
Hunter at RangeHot.com "Why I Don't Review Kimbers"
https://youtu.be/pDIoFC82ylk
https://www.linkedin.com/in/raggedyedge/
Firefly
https://amzn.to/3d8ilH7
Serenity
https://amzn.to/3DbXMnK
Sig P365XL
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs
Hellcat RDP
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg
FNS9c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKJ5KEsP_go
HK VP9
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-87PNkqJqhE
Walther PPQ M1 Classic
https://youtu.be/5ObQi3TA4Vg
Chapters
0:00 Slim-Tuk
0:40 Ambi Micro 9
1:16 Why Ambi and LH
1:51 How to Ambi
2:22 Rounds Per S&W
2:56 vs MC2sc
3:11 Trigger
3:52 Mag Release
4:18 Slide Release
4:41 Is Ambi Important
5:07 Ejection Port
5:38 G-Wrap
5:57 Sights
6:31 Gain of Function
7:04 Bloody Hands
7:44 Fence
8:02 Accessory Rail
8:16 Reputation