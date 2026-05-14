The Great Food Repricing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What if the food you’re buying right now is the cheapest it will ever be for the rest of your life? Converging crises hitting global food production fertilizer shortages, diesel costs, plastic packaging breakdowns and long-term climate cycles that have toppled civilizations before. This talk gives you the clarity and action steps you need.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/