© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Is SIMON PARKES? Listen To Him In His Own Words - The Project Avalon Interview 2014 - {MIRROR}
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1133 views • January 14, 2021
Thank to the Project Avalon Forum interview with contactee and experiencer Simon Parkes — who himself is a longstanding and highly respected Avalon member and psychic medium.
Original yt video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6dxXAAAIp4&;feature=youtu.be
The interview, which took place at Simon's home on 15 December 2013, was facilitated by Avalon moderator Karelia.
Questions were prepared and supplied by Avalon Forum members, and were re-ordered for clarity in the final editing. Avalon founder Bill Ryan, on Skype, asked a few of his own questions at the end.
Simon discusses and expands on the future of Earth, the Mantid and Reptilian influences.
Parkes has his own role as one of many arbiters of ET communication on the planet, our free will, our individual responsibility and the opportunities that lay before us and much, much more.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching To Aid & Manage Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Original yt video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6dxXAAAIp4&;feature=youtu.be
The interview, which took place at Simon's home on 15 December 2013, was facilitated by Avalon moderator Karelia.
Questions were prepared and supplied by Avalon Forum members, and were re-ordered for clarity in the final editing. Avalon founder Bill Ryan, on Skype, asked a few of his own questions at the end.
Simon discusses and expands on the future of Earth, the Mantid and Reptilian influences.
Parkes has his own role as one of many arbiters of ET communication on the planet, our free will, our individual responsibility and the opportunities that lay before us and much, much more.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching To Aid & Manage Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Keywords
raising consciousnesskarmasimon parkespast lives5th dimension4th dimensionextra terrestrialsspirit worldreturn to sourceproject avalonconnecting consciousnessdivine powerfreddy lanethe ascensionsimonparkes orgsimonparkesorgavalon projectmove to the lightseeking source creatorask the lightmeditation to save humanitypray for humanityinterview with simon parkescome back to sourcehealing our souls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.