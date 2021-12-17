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War and Earthquakes are very near. 2017 Prophecy concerning Russia - NATO war happening right now!
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136 views • December 17, 2021
This video was recorded in September 2017. I prophesied concerning the Russia - NATO war happening right now about five years ago. Better give it a listen. No matter what the fake preacher did, he will give an account just like you. Too many feel good messages being preached and not enough prophetic messages of judgement. The days of personal prophecies are over. The Almighty God will soon shake the Heavens and every individual will feel the shaking in their spirit. "Thy Judgement Cometh and that Right Soon."
All instruments and arrangement by yours truly.
All editing by Charis Kelley Ministries - SoundWorKs 2021.
a video of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
All instruments and arrangement by yours truly.
All editing by Charis Kelley Ministries - SoundWorKs 2021.
a video of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
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