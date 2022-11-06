WEEPING AND WAILING - Part 1

Shared by Lucia on June 5/2022.





WEEPING AND WAILING





The Word I bring you today has been downloaded into my Spirit these past 2 days. Please take all before the Lord for confirmation and instructions.

Zeph.2:1-3 Gather yourselves together, yes, join together, You nation without shame, 2 Before the decree takes effect— The day passes like chaff— Before the burning anger of the Lord comes upon you, Before the day of the Lord’s anger comes upon you. 3 Seek the Lord, All you humble of the earth Who have practiced His ordinances; Seek righteousness, seek humility. Perhaps you will remain hidden On the day of the Lord’s anger.

Isa.22:12-13 Therefore on that day the Lord God of armies called you to weeping, to wailing, To shaving the head, and to wearing sackcloth. 13 Instead, there is joy and jubilation, Killing of cattle and slaughtering of sheep, Eating of meat and drinking of wine: “Let’s eat and drink, for tomorrow we may die.”

Dear brothers and sisters,

I shall continue to proclaim that we are in the time of weeping and wailing, of sackcloth and ashes, of repenting.

I know it's almost summertime and with the warm weather we all look forward to spending time outdoors at the beach, at the park, vacationing, barbecuing. Please take time to inquire of the Lord before doing anything. Ask Him what His will is for you for any given day -whether you are to go out or to remain indoors; whether you are to attend a gathering or if you should be hosting one. Let Him direct ALL your paths. Especially today, on the Day of Pentecost, I feel an urgency to remain in the UPPER ROOM and call upon the name of the Lord, that His Spirit may fall afresh on all His people, that our lives may be filled with His grace and favour. Do not fret in your alone time with the Lord, wait upon Him and He shall renew your strength. When you do gather with others, do not indulge in revelry, gluttony, and to satisfy the desires of your flesh. Do not allow any idle talk to your lips. But in all things, pray and humbly make your requests known to God. Share the Good News of the Gospel and your testimony on how you have been delivered from the bondage of sin and death. Speak about the hope that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.



***PLEASE READ THE WORDS OF THE LORD IN JOEL 1

Joel 2:15-17a) Blow a trumpet in Zion, Consecrate a fast, proclaim a solemn assembly, 16 Gather the people, sanctify the congregation, Assemble the elders, Gather the children and the nursing infants. Have the groom come out of his room And the bride out of her bridal chamber. 17 Let the priests, the Lord’s ministers, Weep between the porch and the altar, And let them say, “Spare Your people, Lord, And do not make Your inheritance a disgrace".

