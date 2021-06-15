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[VOSTFR] Bienvenue en 2020... ou est-ce 1984 ?
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10 views • June 15, 2021
✅ Vidéo originale :
https://lbry.tv/@awakening-now:c/think-for-yourself:f
✅
@awakening-now
:
https://lbry.tv/@awakening-now:c
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
https://lbry.tv/@awakening-now:c/think-for-yourself:f
✅
@awakening-now
:
https://lbry.tv/@awakening-now:c
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@Miniver
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
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