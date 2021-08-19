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Témoignage de la Martinique (covid19; vaccins ARNm...)
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72 views • August 19, 2021
Les Martiniquais sont punis car ils refusent l'injection mortelle. Ils ont le taux le plus bas de mortalité covid de tous les départements sauf un. Les employés hospitaliers sont petit à petit remplacés car d'autres qui sont vaccinés.
Source : https://videos.files.wordpress.com/wc1dugKt/video_2021-08-18_12-07-54_mp4_hd.mp4
Source : https://videos.files.wordpress.com/wc1dugKt/video_2021-08-18_12-07-54_mp4_hd.mp4
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