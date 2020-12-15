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The FLAWED concept of an Attorney General | Alan Dershowitz
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32 views • December 15, 2020
Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz explains the duality of an Attorney General's duties, and why it may be a position that requires change, in wake of President Trump's announcement that AG Bill Barr will step down from his position. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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