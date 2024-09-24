BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9.24.24 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Lewis Herms, Nashville Corruption, Cops, Judges, DA
The Patriot Streetfighter
Preceding the Las Vegas press conference highlighting the mass of corruption ring in Nashville involving the Tennessee Bureau of investigation, a judge, a DA and law enforcement. Press Conference can be viewed on "The Tipping Point" on this channel, Monday 7/23/24.

Lewis Herms website https://screwbiggov.com/

Support Lewis Herms' Unity Tour now traveling the US with 20+ events remaining... info at https://screwbiggov.com/unity-tour/

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/


Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.


Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at psfmasterpeace.com or at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=11541


EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com


Oct 5th, 2024 Pastor Dave Scarlett's "Rebuilding & Restoring America" at his ranch in Mount Pleasant TX. Tickets at https://hisglory.me/events/rebuilding-and-restoring-america-all-for-his-glory/. Discount Code "Patriot Streetfighter


See War on Truth The Movie https://hisglory.tv. USE CODE PSF


Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter


Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx


Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1


Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio


Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

