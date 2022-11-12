Massive Death Children Vaxxed Philippines

Children died after receiving dengvaxia.





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!









Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.









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