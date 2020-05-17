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5 Healthy Pizza Substitutes
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65 views • May 17, 2020
Pizza is a delicious food that many of us enjoy. Unfortunately, most pizza tends to be extremely unhealthy, made with lectin rich grains, sugar and inflammatory vegetable oils.
The good news is that I’ve got you covered with 5 healthy pizza substitutes, including pizzas that are friendly to the following diets: paleo, keto, plant paradox, vegan and vegetarian.
Here’s the list:
1. Caulipower’s Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust
2. Unbun Pizza Crust
3. Wrawp Original Paleo Pizza Crust
4. Simple Mills’ Pizza Dough
5. Cappello’s Pizza
For a healthy vegan cheese, try Miyoko’s Fresh Vegan Mozz.
The good news is that I’ve got you covered with 5 healthy pizza substitutes, including pizzas that are friendly to the following diets: paleo, keto, plant paradox, vegan and vegetarian.
Here’s the list:
1. Caulipower’s Paleo Cauliflower Pizza Crust
2. Unbun Pizza Crust
3. Wrawp Original Paleo Pizza Crust
4. Simple Mills’ Pizza Dough
5. Cappello’s Pizza
For a healthy vegan cheese, try Miyoko’s Fresh Vegan Mozz.
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