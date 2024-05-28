Signs In The Heavens Increasing?

Have you noticed the increased auroras, high winds, tornados, and electic storms lately? Are these random or signs from God that Yeshua is returning soon? Join special guest Jason Peters as we dicuss our increasing heavenly signs.
