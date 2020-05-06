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#AmericanCountdown HR1: The Big Money Behind Fauci & Friends' Covid Response Favors Big Pharma
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2 views • May 06, 2020
If you follow the cash flow, you will find the truth!
On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, your host constitutional attorney Robert Barnes will connect the dots between America’s Fauci-led coronavirus response and Big Pharma’s position to make a load of money off treatments. Barnes will also reflect on his debate with Scott Adams earlier today over the government response to the Wuhan virus.
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On this Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, your host constitutional attorney Robert Barnes will connect the dots between America’s Fauci-led coronavirus response and Big Pharma’s position to make a load of money off treatments. Barnes will also reflect on his debate with Scott Adams earlier today over the government response to the Wuhan virus.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
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