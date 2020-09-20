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Bobby Kennedy, Jr. relates the shady past and present of vaccines, CDC, Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, Moderna's fast-tracked vaccine, and more. .
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109 views • September 20, 2020
Are Your Health Freedoms in Jeopardy?
Hear the history of suppressed facts, secret meetings, fuzzy statistics, conflicts of interest, and more. CDC, WHO, NIH, FDA, HHS, Francis Collins, Paul Offit, T.V. news personalities, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Moderna, the Cochrane Collaboration, Childrens Health Defense Organization, Flu shot safety and efficacy, autism statistics, Covid-19 vaccines, DEFCON 1, and Simpsonwood are just some of the subjects mentioned.
Watch the original video in higher resolution here, listen in audio, or read a transcript::
https://drpompa.com/podcasts/are-your-health-freedoms-in-jeopardy-a-conversation-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr/ YouTube Direct Link: https://youtu.be/Tm1Ji8xinPw
See, hear, or read all of Dr. Pompa's great CellularHealing.tv Podcasts here: https://drpompa.com/podcasts/
Hear the history of suppressed facts, secret meetings, fuzzy statistics, conflicts of interest, and more. CDC, WHO, NIH, FDA, HHS, Francis Collins, Paul Offit, T.V. news personalities, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Moderna, the Cochrane Collaboration, Childrens Health Defense Organization, Flu shot safety and efficacy, autism statistics, Covid-19 vaccines, DEFCON 1, and Simpsonwood are just some of the subjects mentioned.
Watch the original video in higher resolution here, listen in audio, or read a transcript::
https://drpompa.com/podcasts/are-your-health-freedoms-in-jeopardy-a-conversation-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr/ YouTube Direct Link: https://youtu.be/Tm1Ji8xinPw
See, hear, or read all of Dr. Pompa's great CellularHealing.tv Podcasts here: https://drpompa.com/podcasts/
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