THE RIO GRANDE

c. 2003 – Mike Caraway



CHORUS:

Down by the Rio Grande, you hold my ashes in your hand,

We laugh and dance around the flowers, smeared by tears, as best we can,

Between the sky and land, our life floods past the train of plans,

Our hearts are runnin together like grains of sand

down the Rio Grande.



1) Well I tried to find you after you let go

and swam off to the sea,

But I could not follow where you had to be, I never let your

Memory fade away, I carried it so carefully,

To remind everybody what you mean to me.



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2) Well our time ran by, then my time ran out,

there was nothin I could do,

I did not arrive when you needed me to, from far across this

World of broken promises and dreams that won’t come true,

My wonderin gaze always rose and set on you.



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3) To your warm, dark smile, like a storm-tossed child,

I was clinging securely,

And your singin eyes, they were sure full of me, now the stars are

Ringin out with silence while the wind blows blind and free,

I’ve been so alone, but now I finally see.



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4) Now I see you wavin from across the waves,

swallowed by the risin sun,

Now the Rio Grande has to keep movin on, now I see a stranger

Reach out for the way to love, as I stand inside the dawn,

And now due to you my life has just begun.



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