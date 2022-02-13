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Release The Unstoppable Power Within You!
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60 views • February 13, 2022
RELEASE THE UNSTOPPABLE POWER WITHIN YOU!
Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
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Learn more:
www.FLCCC.net - VERY IMPORTANT!
Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!
Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!
Video clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com
Video Clip:
Rudy - Trailer TRI STAR Studio used by Fair Use
Music in this video
Music Born and Graced licensed by Adobe.com
ASLC-15F06D64-20C9BD738D
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
http://www.drrickpatterson.com
https://www.Mewe.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.twitter.com/drrickey
https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter...
https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt...
https://www.patterson.org
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
https://www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson
https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo...
https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2...
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
https://www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
https://gab.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.brighteon.com/drrickpatte...
Learn more:
www.FLCCC.net - VERY IMPORTANT!
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